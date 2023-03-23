Hollywood Chamber of Commerce appoints new president and CEO

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has appointed Steve Nissen as its new president and CEO.

With more than 40 years of experience in leadership roles in the law, government affairs, nonprofit and media sectors, Nissen brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Before serving as senior vice president of legal and government affairs at NBCUniversal, Nissen was a partner at the national law firm of Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, and CEO at the California State Bar. He also served as president of Public Counsel Law Center, the largest pro bono law firm in the United States.

Nissen is the past chair of several local institutions, including the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce, Los Angeles Economic Development Corp, FilmLA, Central City Association and the Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation. He currently serves on the Board of the Metro YMCA and L.A. World Affairs Council & Town Hall.

“Steve Nissen’s visionary leadership and extensive expertise in various facets of the business world, combined with his deep understanding of the Hollywood community, have made him the ideal candidate to lead the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce,” said Lupita Sanchez Cornejo, chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Board. “As a native of Hollywood, Nissen brings a unique perspective and a personal connection to the community. This appointment marks the culmination of a long nationwide search.”

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce oversees the Hollywood Walk of Fame and holds the trademark licensing rights to the Hollywood Sign. The chamber recently celebrated its 100th anniversary and is preparing for a grand celebration in 2023 to commemorate the centennial of the Hollywood Sign.

