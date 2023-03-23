LACMA art class

Join the Los Angeles County Museum of Art for “Slow Stitching Decorations,” an online class on Friday, March 24, from 6-8 p.m. The workshop is part of LACMA’s Friday Art Night series. Artist Peggy Hasegawa will lead participants in creating a fabric collage for a small canvas bag using simple sewing techniques. Needle, thread, fabric scraps and a canvas bag are all that’s needed, and participants are asked to have materials ready. Admission is $30 for members, $35 for nonmembers. Pre-registration is required. lacma.org/event/friday-art-night-slow-stitching-decorations.