WeHo extends CES partnership to help renters

In a nod to the city’s long history as a safe haven for renters’ rights, the West Hollywood City Council voted to extend funding to the Coalition for Economic Survival for renter assistance on March 20. The agreement includes $135,000 for services through June 30 from CES for legal services education and outreach. An extension to the agreement will be considered in the city’s fiscal budget in June.

The organization was established in 1973 with the mission of empowering low- and moderate-income people. It has worked closely with West Hollywood and the city of Los Angeles in creating strident rent control legislation.

“They are actually integral to the city of West Hollywood’s history because the Coalition for Economic Survival was one of the founding partners that founded the city back in 1984,” Mayor Pro Tempore John Erickson said.

“We’re a grassroots, community based organization,” CES executive director Larry Gross said. “We’re about empowering tenants and giving them the tools to fight for their rights. We led the effort to bring rent control to the city of Los Angeles, and in fact, we led the effort to create the city of West Hollywood and win the strong rent control law there as well. So, part of our effort is – while we won these laws – they’re only a piece of paper unless tenants know what their rights are.”

“CES has supported the ability for tenants in West Hollywood to build community through their shared experiences, access resources and gain important knowledge to navigate the issues they are facing,” Councilwoman Chelsea Byers said. “This service is a lifeline for community members whose mental and physical health can be challenged by ongoing issues and the isolation that can come with it. It was important to extend this support to ensure stability and continuity of services for tenants who depend on it, and I’m so glad we did just that.”

“CES empowers tenants by arming them with knowledge and resources,” Councilwoman Lauren Meister said. “We extended their contract so they can continue to provide assistance to West Hollywood tenants dealing with eviction or quality of life issues. We also expect that their partnership will complement the work of our rent stabilization department and code compliance team.”

At the West Hollywood City Council meeting, several tenants spoke about landlords’ alleged illegal use of units as short-term rentals.

“I’m … speaking on behalf of my neighbors and friends regarding the short-term rentals, and essentially as of late being very much bullied by our building management to try to get us to move out for their own monetary benefits,” resident Shannon Martellaro said.

“I live at 917 Larrabee, which has been used recently to rent illegal short-term rentals by the owners of Hiller Hospitality,” resident Roberto Gonzalez said. “CES has been helping us with these and other slumlord issues.”

Currently, renters are banned from making money on apartments from short-term stays, which is defined as 30 days or less. Additionally, zoning ordinances in West Hollywood provide further restrictions on what properities can be used as short-term rentals. Airbnb’s website has a page dedicated to West Hollywood’s complex laws regarding rental units, which can be accessed at airbnb.com/help/article/911. Regardless of the laws, however, Gross said that his organization is pushing for proper enforcement.

“We consistently see landlords attempting to push out tenants, particularly long-term low-rent tenants, because they see they have the ability to gain more income doing Airbnb and charging by the night,” Gross said. “So, one of the things we’ve been looking to do is to try and push for stronger and more effective enforcement of the Airbnb ordinance.”

Gross said that CES also has been on the frontlines for renters who have been affected by the pandemic.

“We’re coming out of the COVID restrictions, but not coming out of the COVID aftermath. And so, we’re still seeing a lot of people who have not recovered financially because of COVID,” Gross said.

“These services are especially needed now that COVID protections have been lifted,” Councilman John Heilman said. “We need to do everything possible to keep our residents in their apartments and to make sure those apartments are safe and habitable.”