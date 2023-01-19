Lunar New Year events begin Jan. 28

The city of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, the offices of Los Angeles City Council Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 10 and 12, and the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens are the public to attend free community events featuring arts and cultural performances and activities to celebrate the 2023 Lunar New Year. The six events will celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, and offer arts and cultural activities and performances for diverse age groups throughout the month.

“We are very excited to launch this inaugural celebration of the 2023 Lunar New Year that brings a series of enriching arts and cultural events and programs for L.A.’s residents and visitors,” DCA general manager Daniel Tarica said. “We designed and produced the programming in close collaboration with our community partners to highlight the diversity of traditions observed in LA.”

On Saturday, Jan. 28, in Council District 1, the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Los Angeles will host the 124th annual Golden Dragon Lunar New Year Parade, the oldest of its kind in L.A., from 1 to 3 p.m. at 943 N. Broadway.

On Sunday, Jan. 29, in Council District 3, the Vietnamese Cultural Center will host Hoi Nguoi Viet Cao Nien, with music and dance performances, food and activities for young people. It will be from 5 to 11 p.m. at 7245 Corbin Ave.

All events are open to the public and free. For information, visit culturela.org.