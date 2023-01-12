Celebrate Lunar New Year at The Grove

Join the festivities at Caruso properties where The Grove is celebrating Lunar New Year. From Jan. 17-31, guests visiting the property can ring in the Year of the Rabbit through dazzling décor, special festivities and store promotions that carry the storied meaning, traditions and symbolism behind the celebration.

Pick up a traditional lucky red envelope at Caruso concierge to receive exclusive offers from favorite stores and restaurants, which may contain a lucky surprise. Visit Sprinkles for a limited edition Lunar New Year Gold Bunny cupcake.

The Grove has also announced the opening of new stores, including the Elton John Pop-Up. Celebrating Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, the pop-up features exclusive merchandise. Explore John’s eyewear collection, which takes shoppers on an incredible journey through his iconic career. John was personally involved in the design and realization of every part of this collection.

Also now open is the Todd Snyder store. Widely considered one of the most influential menswear designers of his generation, Snyder is known for his showstopping runway performances and innovative brand collaborations. Browse the brand’s latest collections while enjoying tunes from the shop’s vinyl record bar.

The Grove is located at 189 The Grove Dr. For information, visit thegrovela.com.