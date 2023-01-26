Celebrate Lunar New Year at the Farmers Market

The Original Farmers Market, corner of Third and Fairfax, is celebrating Lunar New Year with activities running through Feb. 5. A Year of the Rabbit-inspired mural is perfect for photo ops and will be on display through Feb. 5 on the south side of the clock tower in the Farmers Market Plaza.

More than 20 of the market’s merchants and restaurants will offer Lucky 8 Specials from Monday, Jan. 30, through Sunday, Feb. 5. Specials are priced from 88¢ to $8.88 and include orange chicken plates, matcha green tea ice cream pints, Year of the Rabbit stickers, postage stamps, lottery scratcher tickets and Tsing Tao beer.

A special family-friendly Lunar New Year celebration will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Feb. 4 on the Farmers Market Plaza. Enjoy traditional lion dance performances, balloon twisting and a rabbit crown-making workshop. Fifty lucky attendees will win mystery red envelopes containing prizes ranging from Farmers Market gift certificates to vouchers for free clothing, hats, posters and tote bags.

Participating merchants include Bar 326, Bryan’s Pit BBQ, China Depot, EB’S Beer and Wine, El Granjero Cantina, Farm Fresh Produce, Huntington Meats and Sausage, Magee’s House of Nuts, Pasta Corner, Peking Kitchen, Rick’s Produce Market, Singapore’s Banana Leaf, Sticker Planet and The Gumbo Pot.

The Original Farmers Market is located at 6333 W. Third St. For information and list of specials, visit farmersmarketla.com.