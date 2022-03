The Beverly Hills City Council celebrated Nowruz, the Persian New Year, during its meeting on March 15. Nowruz, which will be observed this year on March 20, marks the start of spring and is symbolic of renewal and new beginnings. The city of Beverly Hills will showcase a special Nowruz display of colorful flowers through Friday morning on the first floor of City Hall, 455 N. Rexford Drive. For information, call (310)285-1000, or visit beverlyhills.org.