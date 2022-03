The Actors’ Gang returns to the stage with the hilarious satire “Can’t Pay? Don’t Pay!” running from Saturday, March 19, through Saturday, April 30. The satirical farce written by Nobel laureate Dario Fo questions why, in a world of bailed-out banks and overpriced prescription drugs, theft is seemingly only a crime when it is committed by those truly in need. Showtimes are 8 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, with matinees at 2 p.m. on March 27, and April 10 and 24. General admission is $34.99. Actors’ Gang Theater at the Ivy Substation, 9070 Venice Blvd. theactorsgang.com.