The city of West Hollywood will host a virtual West Hollywood housing symposium on March 23, at 5:30 p.m. The housing symposium will bring together policy makers and policy experts in the areas of housing and land use in the state of California.

Residents can participate via Zoom, and the symposium will also be viewable on the city of West Hollywood’s WeHoTV YouTube channel at youtube.com/wehotv. Community members who are interested in submitting questions during the panel discussion may do so, and registration is required in advance via Zoom. For information, call (323)848-6364, or email hmolina@weho.org.