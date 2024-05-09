May tells new ‘Stories of Cinema’ at Academy Museum

The Academy Museum is unveiling special exhibits throughout May. The iteration of the Inventing Worlds and Characters gallery opens on May 12, part of the core “Stories of Cinema” exhibition, offering visitors a journey through animation, special effects and iconic characters and objects from fantasy, horror and science fiction films.

Opening on May 19, during Jewish American Heritage Month, the museum presents its first permanent exhibition, “Hollywoodland: Jewish Founders and the Making of a Movie Capital.” “Hollywoodland” tells the origin story of filmmaking in early 20th-century Los Angeles, spotlighting the impact of the predominately Jewish filmmakers whose establishment of the American film studio system transformed Los Angeles into a global epicenter of cinema. Join the exhibition’s opening day for a book signing and conversation with author and cultural historian Neal Gabler.

May also marks the beginning of the limited series “Funny Girls: Fanny Brice and Her Legacy,” celebrating the enduring influence of Fanny Brice on comedic Jewish women in cinema, and 윤여정: Youn Yuh-jung, honoring the remarkable 50-plus year career of the exceptional actress.

On May 18, as part of the museum’s tribute to AAPI Heritage Month, the Academy Museum presents “Celebrating the Music of Indian Cinema and Academy Award History,” which explores the music mastery of “RRR” (2022), “Slumdog Millionaire” (2008) and “Lagaan” (2001). Programming includes a lecture by Robin Sukhadia followed by a live tabla and dance performance by Aakansha Maheshwari of Bollypop LA with Sukhadia and Ameet Mehta of Sadubas reinterpreting the music of “RRR.” The following evening “RRR,” the dynamic tale of revenge, love, loyalty and brotherhood, will be screened at 7:30 p.m. in the David Geffen Theater.

For information and a full schedule, visit academymuseum.org. The Academy Museum is located at 6067 Wilshire Blvd.