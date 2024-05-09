Temple Emanuel hosts Broadway concert benefit

Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills is holding “From Broadway to Bima,” a night of unforgettable melodies and enchanting performances with Broadway luminaries Seth Rudetsky, Ana Gasteyer, Jelani Remy and Arielle Jacobs on Monday, May 13, at 6:30 p.m.

The special event marks a celebration of Cantor Lizzie Weiss’ 10- year tenure at Temple Emanuel. Weiss is a native of Beverly Hills who attended the city’s schools and the University of California, Irvine. She will perform along with the Broadway luminaries.

Having been part of the Broadway National Tour of Disney’s “High School Musical,” Weiss’ passion for performance found a new avenue as she pursued her calling in cantorial school at the Academy for Jewish Religion California. Since her ordination, Cantor Weiss has seamlessly woven her theatrical background into the fabric of Jewish tradition, enriching congregational life with her boundless creativity and unwavering dedication.

Rudetsky, co-host of the concert series “Broadway @ The Wallis,” brings his signature wit and musical prowess to the stage. Gasteyer, known for her comedic brilliance on “Saturday Night Live,” will dazzle with her multifaceted talents. Remy, from the vibrant theater scene of New Jersey, embodies the essence of Broadway excellence. Jacobs, a Filipina American trailblazer, is known for her captivating performances in Disney’s “Aladdin” and “Between The Lines.”

The annual concert is a fundraiser for Temple Emanuel, 300 N. Clark Drive. For tickets and information, visit tebh.org/tolife.