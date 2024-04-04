‘Sip & Stroll’ at the L.A. Zoo

The Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association announced an exciting addition to its lineup of nighttime events – the inaugural Sip & Stroll, an adults-only tasting adventure, at the Los Angeles Zoo, on Saturday, April 13. The exclusive 21-and-over experience promises an evening of fun in support of the zoo’s mission to save species and enrich communities to nature.

Building on the success of the renowned Brew at the L.A. Zoo event, Sip & Stroll offers guests a unique opportunity to wander through the lush grounds of the zoo while sampling specialty cocktails, craft beers and creative mocktails from over 35 beverage partners. Enjoy food from L.A.’s top food trucks (for an additional fee) along with a paint party and live entertainment throughout the evening. Music includes KCRW DJs, who will deliver a truly eclectic listening experience; DJ Johnny Hawkes, renowned for his electrifying performances that are a popular mix of hip hop, dance and classic hits; and the AstroYachts, a local “yacht rock” revue that infuses classic tunes with high-energy fun, ensuring a night of sing-alongs and dance-floor delights. Amid the music and merriment, guests can also partake in animal viewings until sundown and keeper talks, as well as explore the LAIR, the zoo’s reptile and amphibian house until 8 p.m.

VIP ticket holders will have early entry into the event along with access to an exclusive lounge area with premium drinks and culinary delights. VIP and standard admission tickets are on sale, with special pricing available for GLAZA Members.

For information and to purchase tickets, visit lazoo.org/sipandstroll. The L.A. Zoo is located at 5333 Zoo Drive.