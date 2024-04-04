Exhibit illustrates intricacies of art by Marc Pally

Denenberg Gallery presents an exhibition of recent work by wellknown Los Angeles artist Marc Pally. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, April 6, from 3-5 p.m. The exhibition will continue through May.

Pally waited for a distinctive opportunity to present a new body of work from the past several years. After exhibiting for two decades, with his last show at Rosamund Felsen Gallery in 2005, he focused on curatorial efforts in the public art field, working with artists such as Todd Gray, Renee Green, Jenny Holzer, Michael McMillen, Nam June Paik, Steve Roden and Jennifer Steinkamp. He served as artistic director for all three iterations of GLOW, the internationally acclaimed program of installations on Santa Monica beach. Pally’s new work, “2017-2024,” features paintings on wood panels and framed drawings.

Pally is among the few contemporary artists selected to exhibit at Denenberg Gallery, a private gallery known for museum quality American and international art in West Hollywood. Pally’s work is displayed in museum collections at LACMA, the Hammer Museum, MOCA, San Jose Museum of Art and Orange County Museum of Art. A softbound full color catalogue will be available with all exhibition images illustrated, as well an essay by Los Angeles artist and writer Constance Mallinson. The exhibition is curated by Randy Sommer, former co-owner of ACME gallery in Los Angeles.

Denenberg Gallery is located at 417 N. San Vicente Blvd. For information, call (310)360-9360, or visit denenbergfinearts.com.