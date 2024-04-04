Getty Villa exhibits Greek, Maya and Moche pottery side-by-side for the first time

The J. Paul Getty Museum presents “Picture Worlds: Greek, Maya and Moche Pottery,” an exhibition that brings together three major world ceramic traditions: the Greeks in the Mediterranean, the Maya in Central America and the Moche of northern Peru.

On view at the Getty Villa Museum from April 10 to July 29, it is the first major exhibition to juxtapose the painted pottery of the three distinct societies, devoting special attention to the narrative art and social settings in which the dynamic objects were seen and handled.

Pottery production has been universal around the globe, but among the many ancient cultures that decorated ceramics, the Greeks (700- 323 B.C.E.), the Maya (550-850 C.E.) and the Moche (200-850 C.E.) stand out. The painted vessels of the three cultures are adorned with depictions of heroic adventures, divine encounters, ritual actions and legendary events. The pots – made for drinking, feasting, gift-giving, trade and as offerings – are fundamentally social objects, and the narratives painted upon their surfaces prompted and perpetuated the sharing of cultures, stories and ideals.

“Maya, Moche and Greek painted pottery have long been studied, collected and displayed separately. Bringing them together will not only allow visitors to encounter the vessels in fresh ways, but also to explore the communal practices that these richly evocative images made possible,” Getty Museum Director Timothy Potts said.

“Picture Worlds: Greek, Maya and Moche Pottery” is co-curated by David Saunders, associate curator of antiquities at the Getty Villa Museum, and Megan E. O’Neil, assistant professor of art history at Emory University.

Accompanying the exhibition is an illustrated publication co-edited by Saunders and O’Neil, which provides introductions to the three civilizations and their painted pottery. The Getty will also host several talks, including “The Moche Culture of Ancient Peru: Los Mochicas del norte del Perú,” a Spanish-language online talk on April 11 at 3 p.m., and “Stories on Ceramics: Pictures, Politics and Primordial Times” on April 25 at 12 p.m.

For information, visit getty.edu/visit.

The Getty Villa Museum is located at 17985 Pacific Coast Highway, Pacific Palisades.