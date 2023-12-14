Beverly Hills council lights menorah

The Beverly Hills City Council kicked off the Festival of Lights on Dec. 7 during a menorah lighting ceremony at the Lily Pond at Beverly Gardens Park, along Santa Monica Boulevard between Cañon and Beverly drives. The Hanukkah celebration is among the holiday festivities the city of Beverly Hills offers in and around the Rodeo Drive shopping district. The “Lights on the Lily Pond” also runs through Jan. 1 at Beverly Gardens Park. For information, visit beverlyhills.org/citymanager/newsroom/holidaysinbeverlyhills/?NFR=1.