Subway work prompts lanes closures on Wilshire

Metro is announcing upcoming closures for work on the Purple Line Extension subway project.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Jan. 6, from 3 a.m.-noon, westbound Wilshire Boulevard will be fully closed from San Vicente to La Cienega Boulevard. The traffic control will support ongoing civil restoration and subway station entrance construction along Wilshire Boulevard. North Hamilton and North Gale drives will be closed at Wilshire Boulevard during the work. Access to side streets will be maintained from San Vicente Boulevard and the north sidewalk may be closed between Gale Drive and La Cienega Boulevard for the duration of the work. A pedestrian detour will also be in place on the south sidewalk.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, from noon-6 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 17, from 7 a.m.-6 p.m., westbound Wilshire Boulevard and northbound La Cienega Boulevard will be reduced to a single lane near the intersection of the two streets. The work will support ongoing station entrance construction activities.

Metro is also working on the Purple Line Extension subway project at many other sites along Wilshire Boulevard. Crews are repairing and restoring the streetscape on the south side Wilshire Boulevard near the La Brea station. Through December, Wilshire Boulevard will be reduced to two lanes in each direction between Highland and La Brea avenues. The work zone and traffic control support the replacement of sidewalks, curbs, gutters and streetlights on the south side of Wilshire Boulevard.

Northbound Orange Grove Avenue will be closed south of Wilshire Boulevard for approximately six months near the Wilshire/Fairfax station. The closure supports construction of the future Wilshire/Fairfax station entrance. Southbound traffic from Wilshire Boulevard to Eighth Street will be maintained. Wilshire Boulevard has been reduced to two lanes in each direction through next June between Spaulding Avenue and San Diego Way.

A holiday moratorium is in place on street level work in Beverly Hills. However, work will be ongoing underground on the Wilshire/Rodeo subway station. Work on South Beverly Drive for the construction of appendage structures, and proposed decking and excavation activity on South Cañon Drive at Wilshire Boulevard, are expected to resume in January. The contractor is continuing utility work, installing SCE permanent power feeds to the future station.

Construction is ongoing on the Century City/Constellation station in December, where crews are relocating a storm drain through February and are building the subway station. Through March 23, workers will be removing sections of the tunneling machines along Constellation Boulevard near Solar Way. Intermittent lane closures will be implemented on Constellation Boulevard.

For questions and concerns about the Purple Line Extension project, call the 24-hour project hotline at (213)922-6934, email the project team at [email protected], or visit metro.net.