Beverly Hills prepares for annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony

The Beverly Hills City Council on Dec. 11 approved city plans for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony, which will take place at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, Jan. 7.

The Golden Globe Awards is one of the few awards ceremonies to recognize both motion picture and television achievements.

The city has released a list of road closures that will be implemented due to the event and is cautioning motorists to plan ahead. Partial lane and full street closures will take place on Wilshire Boulevard and North Santa Monica Boulevard. Residents are advised to use alternate east-west routes such as South Santa Monica, Olympic, Pico and Sunset boulevards. Some closures are scheduled to begin on Jan 2 and last until Jan. 8.

Residential streets surrounding the hotel will be posted with no-parking signs. Whittier, Carmelita, Elevado and Lomitas at Walden Drive and Trenton Drive, and adjacent alleys, will be designated for local access only beginning at 6 a.m. on Jan. 7, through 4 a.m. on Jan. 8. For residents without a parking permit, a parking exemption can be obtained by calling (310)285-2548, or visiting beverlyhills.org/parkingexemptions. For information on the complete list of street closures, visit beverlyhills.org/goldenglobes.