Petersen updates Vault tour

Visitors to the Petersen Automotive Museum will enjoy increased access and even more incredible cars thanks to the museum’s newly-updated tour of the Vault presented by Hagerty. The Vault now showcases over 250 vehicles, and for the first time, the museum now encourages visitors to take photos and videos while visiting the world-famous Vault. Visitors will see turn-of-the-20th-century cars, head-of-state vehicles, American classics, the personal rides of Hollywood legends, award-winning hot rods and cars that pushed the boundaries of innovation.

The Vault’s renewed motorsports section showcases race cars from “Pole Position: The Juan Gonzalez Formula 1 Collection,” as well as notable motorcycles, trucks and iconic vehicles spanning over 120 years of automotive history.

The Petersen Automotive Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. General admission museum and Vault tickets are available at petersen.org/tickets. All tickets to the Vault must be purchased with general admission.

Beginning Jan. 21, the Petersen Automotive Museum will offer a new Child Vault ticket for an additional $10, allowing children ages 4 – 11 access to the Vault for the first time ever.