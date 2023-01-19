Andy Garcia jazzes up at Catalina

Oscar-nominated actor and Grammy-award winning musician Andy Garcia will perform at Hollywood’s iconic Catalina Jazz Club alongside his orchestra CineSon All Stars on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Rooted in music from Cuba, Garcia will bring this dynamic performance to the stage as part of Catalina Jazz Club’s 36th anniversary, which celebrates jazz talent, year after year, from a variety of backgrounds in the heart of Hollywood. At Catalina Jazz Club, the power of music persists.

The event will have two shows, one at 8 p.m. and the other at 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at catalinajazzclub.com. Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 W. Sunset Blvd.