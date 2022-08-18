Poetry celebration features historic gathering

More than 100 L.A. poets converged at the Central Library on Aug. 13 for “Day of Poetry in Los Angeles,” which celebrates poetry and memorializes poets. The library reported that it was one of the largest gatherings of Los Angeles poets in the city’s history.

“I am honored to be among so many talented local poets,” city librarian John F. Szabo said. “At the most fundamental level, libraries are all about sharing stories, and poetry is yet another form of storytelling.”

The event included a group photograph in the downtown library’s rotunda, followed by a poetry reading in the Mark Taper Auditorium. The historic event was spearheaded by Los Angeles poet laureate Lynne Thompson and former Anaheim poet laureate emeritus Grant Hier, in collaboration with the Los Angeles Public Library. Poetry lovers can view a recording of the event by visiting youtube.com/ losangeleslibrary.