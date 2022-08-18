Budget boosts L.A. youth programs

Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti was joined by state and city leadership on Aug. 15 to celebrate $53.3 million in funding for #CaliforniansForAll Youth Workforce Development programs in the city. The state grant will fund 14 programs in five city departments, providing work to more than 4,000 young Angelenos.

“Through investing in our youth, we are investing in our future. In a time when everything moves at the speed of light, it is important to equip our young people with the tools necessary to succeed,” Garcetti said. “#CaliforniansForAll will provide our youth and young adults with practical experiences, preparing them to take on the challenges of today and tomorrow. Thank you to our state partners for believing in and supporting LA’s youth.”

The CA4All Youth Workforce Development initiative focuses on providing career development opportunities for Angelenos ages 16-30 in the climate, food insecurity and local COVID-19 recovery efforts.

“The #CaliforniansForAll Youth Jobs Corps is a win for our young people, the city of Los Angeles and the state of California,” California Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday, said. “California is investing in underserved youth and bringing people together in service to uplift our communities.”

The programs offering youth opportunities include Clean L.A., Edible Food Waste Recovery, L.A. Community Composting, L.A. River Rangers, Teen Parent Prosper Project, LA:RISE Youth Academy, South L.A. Nonprofit Apprenticeship Program, Angeleno Corps, Early Childhood Education Student Advancement Project, City Pathways, Student to Student Success Program, Youth and Community Harvest Internship Program, Youth Hospitality Training Academy and Summer Night Lights.

“Amid a historic budget, I am proud to advocate for initiatives that are a reflection of our values. The #CaliforniansForAll Youth Jobs Corps’ investment in Los Angeles will enable thousands of young people to find employment, gain valuable job skills, become civically engaged and give back to our communities,” said Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo (D-Los Angeles). “Young people need access to resources in an effort to thrive and succeed in a city that is becoming more and more expensive to live in. From cities and small towns across California, and particularly in Los Angeles, it is its people that make it unique and special. This program will empower an entire generation, as we all confront the widening educational and economic gap in our state.”

For information and to apply for a position, visit hirelayouth.com.