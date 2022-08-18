Conference focuses on beautifying communities

The Los Angeles Board of Public Works, Office of Community Beautification and Keep Los Angeles Beautiful will host the 4th annual Virtual Beautification Conference on Thursday, Aug. 25.

The virtual conference will convene a wide range of stakeholders with a shared vision of a cleaner, greener and more sustainable Los Angeles. The public is invited to learn more about local programs and resources, sustainability initiatives and beautification projects. Panel discussions will focus on recycling and reuse, water conservation and community improvement projects.

The event will include Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti; Controller Ron Galperin; Board of Public Works president Aura Garcia; Jason Smith, regional director-west, Affiliate Operations, Keep America Beautiful; David Scott, senior director of research, Keep America Beautiful; Paul Racs, director of the Office of Community Beautification; and Los Angeles city forest officer Rachel Malarich,

Admission is free. To register, visit klabconference.eventbrite.com.