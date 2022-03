To celebrate Women’s History Month, I met some of L.A.’s top female chefs in their restaurants to honor their success. One of the chefs I visited was Ginger Pierce, executive chef at Juniper in 1 Hotel West Hollywood.

I learned that Pierce returned to California in 2021 after cooking in New York City kitchens for 17 years with Jonathan Waxman at Barbuto, and in Jams at the 1 Hotel Central Park. Now, she is enhancing the garden-to-table menus at 1 Kitchen West Hollywood (formerly The Jeremy), and the happy hour and evening dinner menus at Juniper Lounge.

Chef Pierce is known for vegan dishes, like breakfast burritos, vegan yogurt and homemade granola menu specials. Lunch favorites include her healthy superfood salad and housemade chickpea burger. During evenings, guests visit the inviting Juniper Lounge for cocktails and light bites, as do groups of friends gathering for a toast before exploring the Sunset Strip.

Pierce cultivates the onsite organic garden and beehive, providing ingredients for her dishes. Her commitment to zero-waste and mindful cooking promotes sustainability.

We admired the natural and bohemian décor featuring reclaimed wood wall panels, ceiling beams and flooring in the raised Juniper Lounge. When building the hotel, the design team sourced more than 75 tons of “urban lumber” from Angel City Lumber, a company that turns fallen trees in Los Angeles into furniture. In the center of the sprawling lounge, a living tree is illuminated in soft lighting. Sitting near this focal point, we ordered two garden fresh cocktails – The Greenhouse and Oaxacan Paloma.

The Greenhouse, is served in a tall wine glass and had a green, smoothie-like texture, is made with Botanist Gin, fresh pressed green juice, Luxardo liqueur and lemon juice, and topped with white foam and a bright yellow flower. Besides being refreshing, the cocktail offers a slightly sweet and pleasing sour flavor profile.

The Oaxacan Paloma is similar to a margarita, but made with Vida Mezcal, which offers a delightful smoky aroma and flavor. Pink Pamplemousse and lime juice, plus Fever Tree pink grapefruit, give the cocktail a fruity citrus finish, and tajin around the rim offers a tingle.

We enjoyed the drinks while nibbling on bacon wrapped California dates which had a burst of savory flavor and hint of sweetness with each bite. Next, an earthy roasted carrot hummus arrived on a plate topped with thinly sliced cucumbers. The hummus is served with soft grilled flatbread. We also enjoyed thick cubes of roasted Japanese sweet potato served with a slightly spicy coconut yogurt and a sprinkling of gomasio, a dry seasoning mixture like furikake but made with sesame seeds and salt.

I was eager to try Pierce’s vegan housemade chickpea burger. She makes her own yellow patty and tops it with shredded carrots and sprouts, plus some of her spicy lemon tahini sauce, before wrapping it in a spinach herb wrap. I liked the flavors, but thought it was a little dry and should come with a side of her delicious sauce to add. A spring lettuce salad is served next to the wrap and has thinly sliced radish and tomatoes that glisten from a sprinkle of light vinaigrette.

We also ordered the grilled whole fish of the day. The night we dined, it was sea bass topped with a Castelvetrano olive salsa and half a grilled lemon.

We saved room for the tahini brownie sundae, which arrived with two scoops of vanilla ice cream, clouds of whipped cream and a sprinkle of white and black sesame seeds. After dinner, we took a stroll and enjoyed sweeping views of the city. The pathway between the hotel’s two towers is named “the Canyon” and features a nature sanctuary with timber planters and native flora and fauna, mini grassland meadows and raw logs in place of park benches. Looking up, we noticed the almost 100-foot-tall “Dream Catcher,” a monumental sculpture by artist Janet Echelman that is the city of West Hollywood’s largest public art project. The artwork is composed of colored fiber netting suspended between the towers. It moves gently and changes colors with ambient LED lighting.

Waiting for our car, we saw an all-electric Audi e-tron on display. Guests at the hotel can use it for up to four hours for cruising along PCH to Malibu, or around Los Angeles.

Through March 31, Chef Pierce’s 1 Kitchen is collaborating with Petey’s Pie, a local female-owned business, in honor of Women’s History Month. A portion of strawberry lemonade pie sales will benefit Girls Inc. Los Angeles. The pie special is available from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1 Kitchen.

$$-$$$. 8490 Sunset Blvd. (424)281-1890.