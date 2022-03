Friends of Girls Academic Leadership Academy is holding a virtual presentation of its 5th annual #LaunchHERfuture women’s leadership program on Friday, March 18, from 9-10 a.m.

This year’s event celebrates GALA’s five years as California’s first all-girls STEM-focused public school. It will also highlight the contributions of five female honorees who are role models for young women interested in careers in STEM fields.

Friends of GALA is a nonprofit dedicated to supporting the Girls Academic Leadership Academy: Dr. Michelle King School for STEM, which is located at 1067 West Blvd., on the campus of Los Angeles High School. Proceeds from the event will benefit the school.

The Visionary Award for Excellence in Equality for Women in Media will be presented to Academy Award-winning actress Geena Davis, who is founder and chair of the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media. The institute is the only global research-based organization working in the entertainment industry to create gender balance and foster inclusion, and reduce negative stereotyping in family entertainment media.

The #LaunchHERfuture Award for Excellence in STEM Education will be given to Ruthe Farmer, CEO and founder of the Last Mile Education Fund, which provides scholarships to women who are in the final four semesters of achieving a degree in an engineering or tech field.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of Los Angeles County Public Health, will receive the Leadership Award for Excellence in Public Health. Ferrer has guided the county’s COVID-19 pandemic response with government and community-based partners.

The Spotlight Award for Excellence in STEM will be given to Dr. Soniya Gandhi, vice president of medical affairs, associate chief medical officer and infectious disease specialist at Cedars-Sinai, where she led the medical team that treated Los Angeles’ first COVID-19 patient and helped develop life-saving protocols.

Patricia “Peachy” Hain, executive director of nursing, medical-surgical services at Cedars-Sinai, will receive the Spotlight Award for Excellence in STEM. Hain oversees the administration for more than a dozen medical-surgical units at the hospital and several specialty programs.

“GALA offers a unique learning option for our families and provides a clear pathway to college and STEM careers for girls in Los Angeles,” said Dr. Elizabeth A. Hicks, founder and principal of GALA. “These girls are the future leaders who will allow our city to achieve its full potential as a leading center of innovation.”

“GALA not only empowers women of today, it also creates stepping stones for more to come. GALA is a place of learning, of visionaries, a place for young women to find out who they are and continue to break those glass ceilings,” added Dr. Adaina Brown, local district west superintendent for the Los Angeles Unified School District. “Thank you to Dr. Hicks for her amazing leadership and to all the amazing young women who step so boldly into a space where they find their voice. GALA is truly that space.”

For information and to view the event, visit fogala.org/lhf.