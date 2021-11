American Friends of the World’s Jewish Museum will host the 3rd Annual Gala of the World’s Jewish Museum Hamakom on Nov. 18.

Comic and television star Howie Mandel and Rabbi David Wolpe, named The Most Influential Rabbi in America by “Newsweek,” return as gala co-hosts.

Spiritual leader, scholar, television writer and bestselling author, Rabbi Joseph Telushkin will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. Mayor of Tel-Aviv Ron Huldai and philanthropist Miri Nash will also be honored.

The gala continues the celebration of the museum’s design by renowned architect Frank Gehry, who is serving as honorary gala co-chair, along with co-chair Shauna Shapiro Jackson.

The World’s Jewish Museum Hamakom will be an immersive experience, part of a complex designed to include a cultural and entertainment center.

The museum will be a celebration of 3,500 years of contributions by the Jewish People to the global community. The museum will be located on the banks of the Yarkon River, overlooking the Mediterranean, in Tel-Aviv, Israel.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks will be required.

For information, visit worldsjewishmuseum.com.