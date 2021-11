Beverly Center is expanding its holiday programming to welcome “The Immersive Nutcracker,” a new family-friendly walk-through holiday fairytale experience that combines the best in theater, virtual reality and projection from the producers of the Russian Ballet Theatre.

Opening on Nov. 26 and running through Dec. 31, “The Immersive Nutcracker” will offer dreamlike experiences featuring iconic moments, characters and settings as seen in the beloved ballets and stories from Tchaikovsky’s timeless Nutcracker score.

Guests will step into their favorite holiday ballet and journey through four rooms: the mysterious Drosselmeyer’s chest, Tannenbaum’s Grand ballroom, the magnificent Kingdom of Sweets and the glittering magical Christmas tree room. The show will celebrate the holidays, spread cheer and reveal the beauty of storytelling through virtual reality and projection mapping.

The experience will be held on Level 8 of Beverly Center.

Tickets are $42 for adults and $30 for children, and are on sale now by visiting feverup.com/m/103800.