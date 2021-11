The BritWeek car rally, which annually celebrates British car culture and innovation, cruised into Beverly Hills on Nov. 14. Co-hosted by the Petersen Automotive Museum, the city of Beverly Hills and celebrity car collector Magnus Walker, the rally brought 75 of the world’s most iconic British automobiles to the streets of Beverly Hills. Beverly Hills Mayor Bob Wunderlich, Nigel Daly, Councilman John Mirisch and his son Penzie, and Councilman Les Friedman joined members of the public to view the cars on display in front of City Hall after the parade.