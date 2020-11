On Wednesday, Nov. 4, at approximately 8:30 p.m., a hate crime occurred in the 300 block of South Beverly Drive, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

A group of six to eight male subjects, ranging in age from 20 to 30, entered the restaurant and made pro-Armenia statements to the employees, police said, and the suspects destroyed property inside of the restaurant while making pro-Armenia comments.

The suspects physically attacked the employees inside the restaurant and later in the alley outside of the restaurant, police said. The victims sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene, police added.

The BHPD’s Detective Bureau, along with its High Tech Crime unit, are currently investigating. All surveillance video will be reviewed with the intent of identifying the suspects responsible for this crime, police said.

“The BHPD is investigating this unacceptable act of hate and violence,” Beverly Hills Mayor Lester Friedman said. “There is no place in our city for this behavior, and we ask members of the public to please come forward with any information on the suspects in this case.”

Those with information are encouraged to call the Beverly Hills Police Department (310)285-2125. If those with information would like to remain anonymous, they can text BEVHILLSPD followed by the tip information to 888777. They can also call Crime Stoppers at (800)222-8477.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.