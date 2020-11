Los Angeles City Councilwoman-elect Nithya Raman defeated incumbent David Ryu in the 2020 election for the 4th Council District. Updates as of Nov. 9 showed Raman had received 63,242 votes, with Ryu receiving 57,315, or 52.46% to 47.54%, respectively.

“To the residents of [the 4th District], our brilliant, kind and inspiring campaign team, our thousands of tireless volunteers and everyone who shared their ideas for how we can build the L.A. we deserve, it’s now official. Thanks to your support, we’re going to City Hall,” Raman said in a statement. “This was a campaign built on the work of organizers and movement leaders who have been fighting for a better L.A. for years, and so many energized people who were just realizing their power to shape the city. I’m so honored to carry their values with me as a council member.”

Ryu acknowledged the election results on Nov. 6, and wished Raman success.

“The voters of District 4 have spoken, and I respect the outcome of this election. I am proud of the race [we’ve] run, and I will always be proud of the diverse coalition behind this campaign – working people, Democratic Party leaders and hundreds of volunteers and community leaders from across Council District 4,” Ryu said in a statement. “My team and volunteers worked hard and I am so grateful for the calls they made and conversations they had about the critical issues facing all of us in Los Angeles. I congratulate my opponent on her victory. Having won on a wave of reform five years ago, I know how difficult it is to implement change in City Hall. I wish her success in continuing our shared goal of reform in local government and in serving our city.”

Raman also noted Ryu’s service to the city of Los Angeles.

“I want to thank Councilmember Ryu for his leadership over the last five years. His focus on homelessness and transparent governance are issues that I take to heart. I hope to build on his efforts in City Hall,” Raman said. “We ran a campaign on policy, civic education and constituent engagement. The crises facing Los Angeles are vast but hopefully not insurmountable. We are excited to build off of the policies we campaigned on and get to work.”