Disney star and singer Issac Ryan Brown will host Jeneration J’s third annual Raise Your Voice 4 Peace (#RYV4P) youth vocal competition on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 7:30 p.m. The virtual event will be live-streamed from Los Angeles.

Brown, who co-stars on the Disney channel’s “Raven’s Home” series, returns for his second consecutive year hosting the event.

“I love working with the Jeneration J team,” Brown said. “I attended the first event in 2018. I hosted last year and I’m back! The talent has been amazing every year. I’m really looking forward to seeing the new finalists and helping to promote the Raise Your Voice 4 Peace message.”

Jeneration J is a centralized virtual support system that provides a comprehensive dating violence intervention and prevention resource center exclusively for young people. Jenesse Center, Inc. is the oldest domestic violence intervention program in South Los Angeles.

Dr. Angela Parker, director of training and programs for Jenesse Center and Jeneration J, said this year’s virtual format will allow the event to reach an even larger audience.

“The Raise Your Voice 4 Peace competition has been incredible every year,” Parker said. “Despite the pandemic, we were determined to have the competition this year, so we planned a virtual event. The finalists will perform live in Los Angeles and viewers will watch online.”

The Raise Your Voice 4 Peace winner will receive $3,000. The five finalists were selected via online submissions. They were required to sing an original or cover song with an empowering message. A panel of music industry executives will serve as judges at the finale and select the winner.

For more information, visit ryv4p.org/jenesse.