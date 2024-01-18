‘Adam’ and ‘Eve’ bring Eden to Getty

Getty and the Norton Simon Museum have announced the completion of a complex, multi-year conservation treatment of the nearly life-size 16th-century wood panel paintings “Adam” and “Eve” by leading German Renaissance painter Lucas Cranach the Elder. The newly restored works will be on view in the North Pavilion at the Getty Center in a special display, Conserving Eden, from Jan. 23-April 21, before returning to the Norton Simon Museum.

Getty’s conservation treatment on the two panels addressed several issues that emerged over the nearly 500-year lifespan of the paintings, including alterations to the limewood supports, physical damage, old restorations and layers of discolored varnish.

“Over recent years, the Getty Museum’s conservation departments have been invited to restore a number of supremely important works of art from major museums around the world, especially where the Getty has particular experience and expertise,” said Timothy Potts, Maria Hummer-Tuttle and Robert Tuttle Director of the J. Paul Getty Museum. “This was the case with these two paintings by Lucas Cranach the Elder from our sister Angeleno museum, the Norton Simon. The highly successful restoration has brought these rare and beautiful images by one of the most celebrated northern Renaissance painters much closer to their original brilliance and power.”

Complementing the display is a free lecture program at the Getty Center on Feb. 4 presenting findings from the conservation treatment. For information, visit getty.edu/visit/cal/events/ev_4062.html.

