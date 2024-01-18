GMCLA salutes boy bands this March

Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles will present “WE LOVE BOY BANDS!” on March 23-24. The pop music extravaganza will feature hits from charting-topper boy bands who melted the hearts of countless fans from The Jackson 5 and *NSYNC to the Backstreet Boys and One Direction. The nearly 200 chorus members, led in performance by music director and conductor Ernest H. Harrison, will perform – and sometimes dance – over 20 songs. The concert will feature choreography by Ray Leeper (Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance,” ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars:).

“WE LOVE BOY BANDS!” will be held at the historic Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, located at 8440 Wilshire Blvd. Tickets are now on sale at gmcla.org.

Audiences will hear boy band hits like “I Want You Back” (Jackson 5); “Bye, Bye, Bye” (*NSYNC); “I Want It That Way” (Backstreet Boys); “Candy Girl” (New Edition); and “What Makes You Beautiful” (One Direction).

“We’ve been wanting to do a boy bands tribute for some time now. If ever there was a theme tailor-made for GMCLA, this is it,” said Lou Spisto, GMCLA executive director and producer. “We’ll cover all the likely suspects from the 90s, but we’ll also celebrate iconic hits from earlier decades and the current generation of heartthrobs. And, of course, we’ll give boy bands the full ‘GMCLA treatment’ with all new arrangements for our 200 voices, dance and production numbers, and a few surprises to make these songs truly our own. And we’ll even break the strict definition of ‘boy band’ to top it all off with a song and dance about a boy named Ken.”

“WE LOVE BOY BANDS!” will perform on March 23 at 8 p.m. and on March 24 at 3:30 p.m. Tickets range from $45-115. The parking facility located at 8484 Wilshire Blvd. (at La Cienega) is the most convenient structure for theater parking.