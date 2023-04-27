Opposition filed in Robertson trees appeal

Since April 7, the court case to decide the fate of the 36 remaining ficus trees on Robertson Boulevard has been effectively stalled. On that date, an appellate court granted an appeal by attorneys for the city of Beverly Hills to recuse the judge overseeing the case. The appellate court also issued a stay order that halted court proceedings until May, when a judge will be assigned.

Attorney Jamie T. Hall, who is representing the Robertson Boulevard Special Task Force, which has sued the city for removing approximately 100 ficus trees from Robertson Boulevard filed an opposition on April 20 to the city’s appeal.

Hall said Beverly Hills’ attorneys used an “old and outdated” judicial opinion from 1987 to prove the city’s attorneys had insufficient time to review case details before Superior Court Judge Richard Fruin issued a temporary restraining order on March 30. The restraining order prohibits crews from cutting down more trees, but it does not affect ongoing repairs on Robertson Boulevard sidewalks.

In his April 20 filing, Hall stated that Beverly Hills’ attorneys had been notified about his restraining order application on March 29, and they arrived in court on March 30 with a 15-page brief.

“The city both had an opportunity to review the issues and knew the identity of the judge that was assigned to the case for all purposes before they arrived at court on March 30,” Hall stated.

He added that Beverly Hills’ attorneys had two opportunities during the March 30 court hearings to file their “peremptory challenge,” which claimed that Fruin was “prejudiced against” the city and therefore could not “have a fair and impartial trial.”

Instead, the city filed the challenge after the proceedings had concluded, and after Fruin issued the restraining order and ruled on merits of the case, including that the Mexican fan palm trees intended to replace the ficus trees would provide inadequate shade, Hall said.

The appellate court next month will decide to either appoint a new judge who specializes in the California Environmental Quality Act to oversee the case, or reassign Fruin to oversee the case.

Fruin has been invited by the appellate court to submit a response of his own to Beverly Hills’ appeal, but as of press time had not done so.

Crews began removing the ficus trees in early February as part of a $7.7 million sidewalk improvement project. City officials have said they’ve received “slip-and-fall claims” from residents who have tripped on sidewalks damaged by ficus roots. The city has also held public meetings to discuss removing the trees in order to repair the sidewalk as far back as 2017.

But many residents, Robertson Boulevard business owners and environmentalists have claimed that the city did not give proper warning before crews started felling the trees in February, and that removing healthy ficus trees would cause irreparable harm to a street home to many small and immigrant-owned businesses.

The issue remains contentious, with residents making heated public comments both in favor and against the tree removal in City Council meetings.