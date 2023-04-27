Contracts approved for BHUSD construction

The Beverly Hills Unified School District Board of Education on April 25 approved several changes to the district’s construction projects, which have been ongoing for 15 years and are being funded by two bond measures approved in 2008 and 2018.

Voters approved Measure E for $334 million in 2008, and Measure BH for $385 million in 2018.

During the April 25 meeting, the board awarded a contract to an information technology consulting firm, approved amendments to contracts for renovations at Beverly Hills High School, expanded the scope of services for work on El Rodeo Elementary School and approved pools of architectural services and material testing firms from which bond manager Fonder-Salari can request proposals for construction services.

BHUSD assistant superintendent of business services Raphael Guzman said a “selection committee” including two district officials and two Fonder-Salari officials evaluated qualification packages submitted by 14 firms for the architectural services pool. The committee selected 10 of those firms, he added.

“This pool will remain in effect for three-to-five years, and again, we don’t have any professional obligation to utilize any services. … It’s just a transparent way of having a good set of architects we can choose from,” Guzman said.

In addition, the board rejected three bids received for two projects on the Beverly Vista Middle School Wellness Center. Fonder-Salari project coordinator Joy Jacobs said the firm reviewed the bids, totaling more than $1.105 million, and recommended that the district re-evaluate the scope of work and rebid for the project.

“We’re looking pretty good to be able to get this back out there and do another [bid], but this time with a better scope,” Guzman said.