County plans to fly Progress Pride Flag

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on March 7 to fly the Progress Pride flag at county offices in June in recognition of LGBTQ+ Pride Month. The flag will fly above the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration and all county facilities.

“We are seeing anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-trans bills being passed at an alarming rate across the country. Here in Los Angeles County, we’re making our position clear. In the largest county in the nation, LGBTQ+ residents have the unwavering support of their government,” said Board chair Janice Hahn, 4th District. “The first Pride flag was actually commissioned in the 1970s by another county supervisor, Supervisor Harvey Milk. We honor that legacy in L.A. County.”

The motion was coauthored by Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, 3rd District. It instructs the Chief Executive Office to work with all county departments to explore ways the Progress Pride Flag can be flown at all county facilities in the future.

“Raising the Progress Pride Flag at Los Angeles County facilities signals the county’s commitment to inclusion, fostering safe spaces and embracing love in all our communities,” Horvath said. “We must strive to ensure L.A. County is a place our LGBTQ+ community is proud to call home all year long. I look forward to celebrating Pride Month this June and seeing the Progress Pride Flag waving across the county.”

The Pride Progress Flag was designed in 2018 by Daniel Quasar. It modifies the original rainbow flag with the addition of a chevron on the left side of the flag in the colors black, brown, light blue, pink and white. Black and brown represent LGBTQ+ people of color, while the light blue, pink and white colors represent the trans community.