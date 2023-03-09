L.A. Lawyers Philharmonic seeks new musicians

The Los Angeles Lawyers Philharmonic, Legal Voices and Gary Greene, Esq. and His Big Band of Barristers are looking for advanced musicians and singers who are lawyers, judges, legal staff and law students.

The legal music groups are relaunching after a hiatus during the pandemic and are preparing for their 14th anniversary Concert Extraordinaire in June.

“We are excited to welcome new members and to continue to showcase the talent of the legal community,” founder and conductor Gary S. Greene said. “We believe that music has the power to bring people together, and we are proud to be able to share our passion of music with audiences in the finest concert venues.”

Since Greene founded the L.A. Lawyers Philharmonic in 2009, it has become a well-respected cultural fixture, with sold out concerts and critical acclaim. The Los Angeles City Council proclaimed it “L.A.’s Only Legal Orchestra and Chorus.” The L.A. Lawyers Phil and Legal Voices perform at venues including Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Saban Theater, Shrine Auditorium, The Wallis and UCLA’s Royce Hall. Greene and His Big Band of Barristers won the American Bar Association’s national competition. The band has performed at the Catalina Jazz Club, the Cicada Club, Chicago Art Institute and the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.

The music groups raise funds for people who cannot afford legal services, and other charitable causes. The Los Angeles Lawyers Philharmonic is a nonprofit whose members are volunteers. No membership fees are required.

Auditions are open for all instrumentalists and vocalists – especially those playing oboe, bassoon, trumpet, French horn, trombone, violin, viola and string bass, and vocalists singing tenor and bass. To audition, call (323)525-1800 or email audition@lalawyersphil.org. For information, visit lalawyersphil.org.