Demands grow louder to end traffic violence in L.A.

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WeHo has been trying to make Fountain Avenue safer (ADA compliant sidewalks, protected bicycle lanes) for almost a decade but the pro-car NIMBYs keep blocking any changes from being implemented because according to them why should they have to make any sacrifices to help non car drivers from not being killed by other drivers.