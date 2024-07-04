July 3, 2024

Open-Door Playhouse

Open-Door Playhouse presents the short play “Will the Real Richard Please Stand Up?” in podcast form starting on Wednesday, July 10. Actors rehearsing the roles of Richard III and Queen Margaret are interrupted by the arrival of the real Richard III and Philippa Langley, a British writer and producer who played a pivotal role in finding the bones of Richard in 2012. Now, Langley and Richard are intent on rescuing his reputation. Gary Lamb directs Billy Mendieta, Kevin Carr, Joanne McGee and Camille Ameen in the production. opendoorplayhouse.org.





  • Socialize