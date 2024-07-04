Music at 8000 Sunset Strip

8000 Sunset Strip invites the community to its Summer Music Series on Saturday, July 6, from 1-3 p.m. Los Angeles-based artist Anastasia Lynne will perform her signature indie, soul and R&B music. The series continues every Saturday in July and August from 1-3 p.m. Gretje Angell performs upbeat jazz, bossa nova and bebop on July 13, Adam Lasher plays classic rock, blues and soul on July 20, and pianist Michael Falcone performs popular songs on July 27. See schedule for complete lineup. 8000 Sunset Blvd. 8000sunset.shopkimco.com.