Join the LA Phil for “Scheherazade,” a performance featuring conductor Elim Chan and violinist Augustin Hadelich on Tuesday, July 9, at 8 p.m. at the Hollywood Bowl. Chan brings her nuanced baton and sensitive ear to a program of fairytale-inspired symphonic works. Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Sche-herazade” features stories about characters like Aladdin, Sinbad and Ali Baba, chronicling stormy sea voyages with swirling string melodies, royal festivals with brass fanfares and romance with sensitive shifts in dynamics. Hadelich makes his long-awaited return to perform Prokofiev’s ominous and energetic “Second Violin Concerto.” Tickets start at $13. 2301 N. Highland Ave. hollywoodbowl.com.