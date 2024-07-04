Irish art exhibit

The Contemporary Irish Center Los Angeles, in partnership with Building Bridges Art Exchange and the MART Gallery and Studios Dublin, present the “The Irish Contemporaries 3,” an exhibition running from Saturday, July 6, through Saturday, Aug. 10, at Building Bridges Art Exchange in Santa Monica. The exhibition celebrates the diverse talents of contemporary artists from Los Angeles County and features a curated selection of Irish artists by Ciara Scanlan and Matthew Nevin. Works by Bobby Zithelo, Riley Waite, Sionnan Wood, Brenda Welsh and Jerry McGrath will be on display. Bergamot Station, 2525 Michigan Ave. ciacla.com/the-irish-contemporaries-3.