The Culver City Downtown Business Association will hold the inaugural Downtown Culver City Independence Celebration on Friday, July 5, from 6-9:30 p.m. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public and begins with live music on Town Plaza, followed by an aerial drone light show celebrating the nation’s independence. The event also commemorates 100 years of filmmaking in Culver City. 9500 Culver Blvd. downtownculvercity.com.