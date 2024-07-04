Holocaust Museum L.A. is holding a “Virtual Sunday Survivor Talk” with Harry Davids on Sunday, July 7, from 3-4 p.m. Davids was born in 1942 in Nazi-occupied Holland. His parents were German Jews who left Germany for The Netherlands for better economic opportunities. Soon after his birth, his parents, who understood the dangerous political climate, made the difficult decision to give Harry to members of the Dutch Resistance, who arranged for him to be hidden. He spent the first few years of his life living with a Protestant family in the small Dutch town of Engwierum. Davids has spent his life tracing his family history and unraveling the mystery of the parents he never knew. RSVP requested. holocaustmuseumla.org.