Cory Richards book

Climber, mountaineer and National Geographic photographer Cory Richards will sign and discuss his new book “The Color of Everything” on Wednesday, July 10, at 6:30 p.m. at Diesel, A Bookstore. The book is a thrilling tale of risk and adventure. It is also the story of a tumultuous life – a stirring memoir that captures the profound musings of someone grappling with the meaning of success, the cost of fame and addiction, and whether it is possible to overcome one’s demons. Richards will be joined in conversation by therapist Lauren Taus. The event is free to attend; books are available for purchase. 225 26th St., Ste. 33, Santa Monica. dieselbookstore.com.