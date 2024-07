Enjoy an evening of side-splitting laughs during ”Comedy Grind” on Saturday, July 6, at 9:45 p.m. at the Hollywood Improv. The show features comedians Rob DaRocha, Adam Hunter, Amy Ashton, Rick Izquieta, Jessica Keenan, Stephan Cha, Willie Krisztal, Meaghan Scibona and Walter Reyes. Guests must be 21 or older. General admission is $24. 8162 Melrose Ave. improv.com.