Winners crowned in the annual ‘Pie Bake a’ la Beverly Hills & Piesta’

The city of Beverly Hills and the Beverly Hills Community Services Department held the 19th annual “Pie Bake a’ la Beverly Hills & Piesta” on June 9 at the Farmers’ Market. The event offered entertainment, a kids pieeating contest and the coveted pie bake competition. Twenty-four contestants entered pies named after their tasty ingredients such as Harry’s Berries Strawberry Pie, Tipsy Cherry Nectarine Pie, Strawberry Pie, Raspberry Meringue Pie and Pie Dulce de Leche. The first-place winner and recipient of “Best Tasting Pie in Beverly Hills” and $200 in Farmers’ Market money was Xander Eisen, for his Chocolate Banana Cream Pie. Second place, along with $100 in Farmers’ Market money, was awarded to Debbie Soroudi Kaen for her Apple Pie. Third place and $50 in Farmers’ Market money was given to Kevin Brown for his Boysenberry Pie. The “Most Pieutiful” recipient was Julie Huff, for her Pearls Apple Pie. Huff also received $50 in Farmers’ Market money.

The panel of judges for the pie contest included Vice Mayor Sharona Nazarian, Councilmembers John Mirisch and Craig Corman, and Recreation and Parks commissioners JR Dzubak and Tara Riceberg. The pies were judged on appearance, creativity, crust, consistency and flavor.

The “Pie Bake a’ la Beverly Hills & Piesta” is presented by the Beverly Hills Community Services Department and is held annually in June at the Beverly Hills Farmers’ Market. Next, the Farmers’ Market is gearing up for Picklefest on Aug. 4. For information, visit beverlyhills.org/csevents.