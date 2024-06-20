W makes a Pride-fun ‘Splash’

W Los Angeles – West Beverly Hills is hosting the Splash of Pride Pool Party on Saturday, June 22 from noon-5 p.m. Hosted by longtime Pride host Billy Francesca, the event will take place at W Los Angeles’s WET Deck for a day in the sun complete with drag performances and a walk-off competition with some of L.A.’s most fabulous queens. Locals and travelers alike are welcome to enjoy live music, spirit tastings and bites.

The best part? The event is in partnership with Out & Equal, a non-profit dedicated to achieving LGBTQ+ workplace equality, with event proceeds going to help their incredible efforts.

To RSVP for free and for information, visit wlosangeleswest.247 activities.com. W Los Angeles – West Beverly Hills is located at 930 Hilgard Ave.