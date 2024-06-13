VINTAGE: May Co. Wilshire has latest Father’s Day fashions

Terry knap slax were in fashion for dad 70 years ago at May Co. Wilshire in this advertisement in the June 10, 1954, issue of the Park Labrea News. The Father’s Day ad stated that the one-piece outfits were “tops for loafing, cat-naps, beach, garden and backyard.” The May Co. Wilshire was formerly located at the northeast corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue in the Miracle Mile, at the current site of the Academy Museum. This year, Father’s Day is on Sunday, June 16. For Father’s Day dining and celebrations, see pages 12-15.