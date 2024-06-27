June 27, 2024

The Broad is ‘All About Laughs’

Comedians Chaunté Wayans, LouLou Gonzalez, Zainab Johnson, Nicky Paris, Irene Tu and Tarek Ziad are performing during the comedy night at The Broad. (photo courtesy of The Broad)

Enjoy “All About Laughs: Comedy Night at The Broad” on Sunday, June 30, from 7:30-10 p.m. on the museum’s East West Bank Plaza.

“All About Laughs” features a night of standup comedy showcasing some of the most popular comedians in Los Angeles. Co-curated and hosted by Chaunté Wayans, of the legendary Wayans family, the lineup features comedians LouLou Gonzalez, Zainab Johnson, Nicky Paris, Irene Tu and Tarek Ziad.

The third-floor galleries will be open during the event. Presented in conjunction with “Mickalene Thomas: All About Love,” audiences can view the exhibition’s powerful messages of joy and healing. Enjoy a summer evening with cocktails and beverages on The Broad’s outdoor plaza.

General admission is $35. The Broad is located at 221 S. Grand Ave. For information, visit thebroad.org.





