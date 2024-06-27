The Broad is ‘All About Laughs’

Enjoy “All About Laughs: Comedy Night at The Broad” on Sunday, June 30, from 7:30-10 p.m. on the museum’s East West Bank Plaza.

“All About Laughs” features a night of standup comedy showcasing some of the most popular comedians in Los Angeles. Co-curated and hosted by Chaunté Wayans, of the legendary Wayans family, the lineup features comedians LouLou Gonzalez, Zainab Johnson, Nicky Paris, Irene Tu and Tarek Ziad.

The third-floor galleries will be open during the event. Presented in conjunction with “Mickalene Thomas: All About Love,” audiences can view the exhibition’s powerful messages of joy and healing. Enjoy a summer evening with cocktails and beverages on The Broad’s outdoor plaza.

General admission is $35. The Broad is located at 221 S. Grand Ave. For information, visit thebroad.org.