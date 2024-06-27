Television Academy links students with entertainment industry internships

Gardena Senior High School alumna Le’Anne Norfleet has been selected for the prestigious Television Academy Foundation Internship Program.

Norfleet is one of 40 students chosen by Television Academy members from across the country for the 2024 summer internship program. The foundation offers paid internships at top Hollywood studios and production companies annually to college students nationwide.

Norfleet will be a senior this fall at UCLA majoring in communications. This summer, she will be a public relations-publicity intern at Warner Bros. Television Group in Burbank, as part of the foundation’s program. Norfleet attended Gardena Senior High School.

“It’s truly amazing to know that the same people who vote on the Emmys, chose me to be a participant in this internship,” Norfleet said. “I am very excited to have an opportunity to participate in such a prestigious program. What excites me the most about this internship is the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in the entertainment industry. I am looking forward to participating in the internship to learn and network with industry leaders. This will be an invaluable experience to help me prepare for a career within the entertainment industry.”

The Television Academy Foundation engages and educates the next generation of television professionals, providing essential resources that help them discover their voices, refine their skills and forge rewarding careers in every sector of the television industry. The internship program provides over 50 students from across the nation with hands-on work experience, mentorships and opportunities for accelerated career development in more than 30 disciplines.

The Television Academy Foundation Internship Program also provides professional development sessions with leaders in the television industry and customized seminars covering personal brandbuilding and navigating the job market for participating students. Foundation alumni include prominent writers, producers, documentarians, creative executives and network presidents. Interns also automatically become members of the foundation’s alumni family, giving them access to year-round events and networking opportunities as they build their careers in the industry.

Established in 1959 as the charitable arm of the Television Academy, the Television Academy Foundation is dedicated to preserving the legacy of television while educating and inspiring those who will shape its future. For information, visit televisionacademy. com/foundation.